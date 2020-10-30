    Cowboys' Andy Dalton Listed as Doubtful for SNF vs. Eagles with Concussion

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in action during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
    Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton is unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cowboys have officially listed Dalton as doubtful with a concussion.

    Dalton suffered the concussion during the Cowboys' Week 7 loss to the Washington Football Team, which he was only starting because Dak Prescott was sidelined with an ankle fracture. That left Ben DiNucci, who was a seventh-round draft pick out of James Madison, under center.

    Dallas had legitimate championship aspirations coming into the season and surely didn't envision the 23-year-old receiving meaningful snaps in 2020.

    One reason the NFC East team brought Dalton in was to provide injury insurance for Prescott. The 32-year-old is more experienced than most backup quarterbacks and was a three-time Pro Bowler during his time on the Cincinnati BengalsThe TCU product has 452 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in four games in 2020.

    Look for DiNucci to start if Dalton ends up missing out. If there is one silver lining for the rookie, it is the fact that he has plenty of weapons around him in the form of Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

