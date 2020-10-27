Panthers' Christian McCaffrey Designated to Return from IR After Ankle Injury

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been designated to return from injured reserve as he continues to work his way back from a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 2.

After missing the past five games with the ankle injury, McCaffrey returned to practice on Monday. He has yet to be officially ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Atlanta Falcons, though Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the running back is a "long-shot" to play this week.

Carolina's next game is Nov. 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

McCaffrey finished last year with 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground and 116 catches for 1,005 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver. His versatility alone was nearly impossible for opposing defenses to stop, as he carried the Panthers on early downs and in passing situations.

It also marked his second straight season of individual dominance after tallying 1,098 rushing yards, 867 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns in 2018, one of which came as a pass.

McCaffrey got off to a strong start this season, running for 156 yards and four touchdowns in the first two games. He also had seven receptions for 67 yards.

Mike Davis has been the primary running back for the Panthers while McCaffrey was sidelined with his ankle injury and will surely be so should McCaffrey be unable to play Thursday.