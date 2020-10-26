    Florida Resumes CFB Practices After 2-Week Stoppage Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IOctober 26, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux,Pool)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    Nearly two weeks after the Florida Gators were forced to pause football activities following an outbreak of COVID-19, the team returned to practice on Monday, according to ESPN's Andrea Adelson.

    When the program came to a halt on Oct. 13, head coach Dan Mullen and two assistant coaches had tested positive, in addition to 26 players. Mullen said Monday the team has not returned a positive test since Saturday and will be able to produce an SEC-minimum 53 players for Saturday's game against Missouri.

    Mullen, who experienced mild symptoms, would not say how many players would be at practice Monday, but that the team was looking forward to returning to the field in a practice that will be focused on "just getting our guys into the regular game-week routine."

    "I don't expect us to come out there and have our sharpest, most crisp practice of the year, but I expect us to have great energy, excitement and enthusiasm to be back out there to get going as we build up to Saturday," he said, per Adelson. 

    Per SEC protocols, the Gators must follow a four-day re-acclimation period, with the first day of practice being conducted at 25 percent of normal, working up to 100 percent four days later.

    Mullen said that the team is viewing their Oct. 10 road loss to Texas A&M as the start of the outbreak within the team, with the team having few positives until they returned from their first trip of the season: 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "We always knew travel was going to be a concern and an issue for us. We got through Game 1 without an issue and we thought, 'OK we're headed in the right direction.' Unfortunately, you throw the virus in the middle of [a trip] with obviously someone having it on the team or at least maybe two people having it on the team, and you put it into that environment, you're going to get a spread, especially for us with a team that had so few numbers."

    All of the players and staff that took the trip to Texas were told to quarantine, not just individuals who tested positive or were in close contact with someone who did, according to athletic director Scott Stricklin, who appeared in a video statement released by the athletic department on Friday. 

    Related

      Gators Return to Practice

      Florida football resumed practice today after two-week pause due to a coronavirus outbreak on the team

      Gators Return to Practice
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Gators Return to Practice

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Waddle Had Successful Surgery

      Nick Saban says star WR's surgery was 'very, very successful' and the 'long-term prognosis is very good' for recovery

      Waddle Had Successful Surgery
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Waddle Had Successful Surgery

      AJ Spurr
      via Roll Tide Wire

      Florida Lands 2021 4-Star LB

      Top 100 defender Jeremiah Williams commits to Gators over Auburn, Georgia and Oklahoma

      Florida Lands 2021 4-Star LB
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Florida Lands 2021 4-Star LB

      Swamp247
      via Swamp247

      2021 Commits Who Could Help Their CFB Teams Now

      Star prospects who could already elevate their teams if they were on campus

      2021 Commits Who Could Help Their CFB Teams Now
      College Football logo
      College Football

      2021 Commits Who Could Help Their CFB Teams Now

      Brad Shepard
      via Bleacher Report