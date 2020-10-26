    Hayden Hurst's Falcons-Issued iPad Stolen out of Car After Loss to Lions

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 26, 2020

    Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst (81) runs against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst had his team-issued iPad stolen from his car on Sunday evening following the team's 23-22 loss to the Detroit Lions, per TMZ Sports, along with headphones and a notebook. 

    Hurst shared a picture on Twitter of his smashed-out window Sunday:

    Per that report, "Hurst—who had parked his 2020 Chevrolet SUV at his sister's house—said they had security cam footage of the incident... and cops say the video captured everything. According to the docs, cops say the footage showed a man walking up and down the street before approaching Hurst's vehicle and smashing out the window and taking the bag."

    Police reportedly retrieved fingerprints from the vehicle and are investigating the incident. 

    Hurst, 27, is in his first season in Atlanta after he was traded to the team this offseason from the Baltimore Ravens. In what has otherwise been a rough season for the 1-6 Falcons—which has included a number of blown leads and dramatic late-game losses—Hurst has been solid, registering 25 catches for 295 yards and three touchdowns. 

