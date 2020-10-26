Cam Newton Responds to Jeff Garcia's Criticism About His Fashion After Benching

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Former NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia had the incredibly strange take on Sunday that Cam Newton's poor play meant that the New England Patriots quarterback shouldn't be wearing the clothes that he does, because they call attention to himself.

On Monday, Newton took the high road when responding to the remarks:

Here were Garcia's thoughts, which included him saying he would try to hide in something called a "jock sock cart" to escape media attention if he was playing as poorly as Newton (h/t TMZ Sports):

"You go into this game, what, two touchdowns and four interceptions? You throw, what, three more interceptions? You get yanked in the second half. There's nothing good going your way. Why are you dressing like that, to bring more attention to yourself? I'd be trying to ask the equipment managers, 'Put me in your jock sock cart and sneak me in the back door and I'll show up on the field and do the best that I can.'"

Here was the fit that got him riled up:

There's little doubt that Newton is struggling, with just two touchdowns and seven interceptions on the year. The Patriots are struggling in general, with a 2-4 record. It's just hard to imagine any of it has anything to do with Newton's fashion choices.