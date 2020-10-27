The Most Overhyped MLB Players of the 2020 Season

3 of 10

Joey Gallo has been one of the most volatile players in baseball for some time.

The 2012 first-round pick established himself as the king of the three true outcomes (walk, home run or strikeout) early in his career. Gallo hit 81 combined homers in 2017 and 2018 but also struck out a combined 403 times.

However, he seemed to be rounding the corner in 2019. While the strikeout rate rose, the walk rate also jumped nearly 5 percent.

Gallo hunted fastballs and demolished hanging breaking balls, and he was willing to take more in order to find his pitch. The left-hander had a 40.7 percent swing rate in 2019 after swinging at 48.3 percent of all offerings in 2018, per FanGraphs.

It appeared Gallo had finally put it together as an elite power hitter who got on base at a steady clip and produced runs. But the 26-year-old reverted to some old habits this season.

His swing rate rose, and he had a mere 81.7 mph average exit velocity against breaking balls, per Baseball Savant. While the strikeout rate fell, the walk rate also declined. As a result, he had a .679 OPS.

Although he might have gotten unlucky against fastballs, Gallo's .523 expected slugging (xSLG) mark was still far lower than it has been in the past three seasons. The struggles against the fastball are curious, considering he has good bat speed and can turn around inside heat with relative ease. But he could not generate the results.

The Rangers can't expect Gallo to be a franchise player if he cannot hit above the Mendoza line. Perhaps that is why some teams sought to make a run at Gallo at the trade deadline, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Gallo would seemingly be better served to take more often at the dish, as he did in 2019. But it remains to be seen whether he has the discipline to do so going forward.