NBA Mock Draft 2020: Analyzing Deni Avdija and Potential Surprise Prospects

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

For most of the buildup to the 2020 NBA draft, the talk involving the top three picks has featured three names.

LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman are the consensus top three prospects and are expected to land with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets in some order. However, there is always the chance of a player beneath them on the big board being chosen in the top three.

Deni Avdija, Obi Toppin and others will be coveted by certain teams, and if they impress franchises enough, they could slip into the top three and push Ball, Edwards or Wiseman further down the draft order.

2020 NBA 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Charlotte Hornets: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

4. Chicago Bulls: Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

6. Atlanta Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

7. Detroit Pistons: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

8. New York Knicks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

9. Washington Wizards: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

10. Phoenix Suns: Killian Hayes, PG/SG, Ratiopharm Ulm

11. San Antonio Spurs: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

12. Sacramento Kings: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Devin Vassell, SG/SF, Florida State

14. Boston Celtics (from Memphis): Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

15. Orlando Magic: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

16. Portland Trail Blazers: Precious Achiuwa, PF, Memphis

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brooklyn): Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

18. Dallas Mavericks: Josh Green, SG, Arizona

19. Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia): Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

20. Miami Heat: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

21. Philadelphia 76ers (from Oklahoma City): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

22. Denver Nuggets (from Houston): Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

23. Utah Jazz: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

24. Milwaukee Bucks (from Indiana): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

26. Boston Celtics: Desmond Bane, SG, TCU

27. New York Knicks (from Los Angeles Clippers): Tyler Bey, SF, Colorado

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

29. Toronto Raptors: Devon Dotson, PG, Kansas

30. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee): Isaiah Stewart, PF, Washington

Potential Surprise Prospects

Deni Avdija

Avdjia may have the best chance to be the surprise top-three selection November 18.

According to The Athletic's Ethan Strauss, members of the Warriors organization recently put Avdija through a workout. The small forward could fit into the Warriors system more than one of the top three prospects, if the Warriors trust his shooting ability.

If Ball goes No. 1, the Warriors have the option of landing a true big man in Wiseman or another shooting guard in Edwards. Steve Kerr and his staff may feel less inclined to land a young shooting guard since he may not receive enough playing time to develop behind Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins.

If Golden State lands a wing player, it could help with the team's spacing and allow it to add another shooter while not crowding the position behind its two biggest shot-makers.

The Warriors seem the most likely team with a top-three selection to land Avdija. Minnesota will likely add Ball or Edwards to complement D'Angelo Russell, and if Wiseman falls to Charlotte, it could be a good fit alongside its collection of guards.

Avdija's floor in the draft could be right outside the top three since the Chicago Bulls' new vice president of basketball operations, Arturas Karnisovas, has a heavy international background and should feel comfortable taking the Maccabi Tel Aviv product.

Obi Toppin

If Golden State or Charlotte wants to add frontcourt depth but does not want an out-and-out center, Toppin could fit their need as a power forward.

The impressive two-way player out of Dayton would give either team additional length on both ends of the floor and give them a frontcourt star who is comfortable drifting out of the paint to shoot. The Warriors utilize that style of forward already with Draymond Green. In the best-case scenario, Toppin either learns under Green or fills his role if the Warriors decide to move on from the former Defensive Player of the Year.

Charlotte could use Toppin as a running mate alongside PJ Washington and Cody Zeller as it looks to upgrade its young core, which also includes Malik Monk and Miles Bridges.

Toppin could be viewed as a frontcourt alternative to Wiseman or Onyeka Okongwu if a team does not have the patience for a center to develop a three-point shot.

That could fit Golden State's mold the best since it is aiming to bounce back into the Western Conference playoff picture with Curry and Thompson healthy.

If he is not a surprise top-three selection, the Dayton product likely will not drop far. Chicago and the Atlanta Hawks should seriously consider him because of his two years of college experience and ability to dominate both ends of the paint.