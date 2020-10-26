3 Takeaways from Cleveland Browns' Week 7 Win

2 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has taken a fair amount of criticism over the past year and a half. He regressed under head coach Freddie Kitchens last year, was a disaster in losses to Pittsburgh and the Baltimore Ravens this year and has largely been treated as a game-manager by head coach Kevin Stefanski.

On Sunday, Mayfield was again off to a poor start, going 0-for-5 in the first quarter with an interception.

Over the next three quarters, though, Stefanski put the ball in Mayfield's hands, and the former Heisman-winner delivered in a big way. He was quite literally perfect the rest of the way, going 22-of-23 with five touchdown passes in the final three quarters.

Mayfield's only incompletion came on a spike to stop the clock before the game-winning touchdown pass. His 21 consecutive completions set a new Browns franchise record.

The takeaway here is that Mayfield can still be the impressive gunslinger we saw as a rookie. It's been a rocky road to this point, but he has dealt with four head coaches and is just over two years into his pro career.

The criticism of Mayfield has been fair, but it needs to be balanced with the reality that he still has the potential to be Cleveland's long-sought franchise quarterback. Right now, the Browns are 5-2 because of him.