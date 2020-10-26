3 Takeaways from Cleveland Browns' Week 7 WinOctober 26, 2020
3 Takeaways from Cleveland Browns' Week 7 Win
The Cleveland Browns picked up their fifth win of the 2020 season in thrilling fashion on Sunday. They engaged in a second-half shootout with the rival Cincinnati Bengals that saw five fourth-quarter lead changes, two go-ahead touchdowns inside the final minute and a half and a nearly perfect three quarters from quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Was this an ideal performance by the Browns? No. The defense surrendered 468 yards of offense and made Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow look like vintage Peyton Manning in the process. They also may have lost wideout Odell Beckham Jr. for an extended period to a knee injury.
However, Mayfield and the Browns got the final word and the final points, while erasing the bitter taste of last weeks' blowout loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here, we'll examine three other positives from Cleveland's important bounce-back win.
Myles Garrett Is a Game-Wrecker
While the Cleveland defense as a while left plenty to be desired, defensive end Myles Garrett once again showed that he's one of the most dominant defenders in the game today. He consistently pressured Burrow, forced his fourth fumble of the season and notched another two sacks.
Garrett now has a sack in six straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL.
Sunday's strip-sack of Burrow helped the Browns gain some early momentum while Mayfield and the offense were struggling, and it helped keep the Browns within striking distance. Garrett's two sacks give him 9.0 on the season, but his impact can't be measured on sacks alone.
According to Pro Football Focus, Garrett came into the game ranked behind only T.J. Watt in pass-rush win rate at 23 percent.
While the Browns defense is going to give up yardage, it can generate turnovers—it forced two from Burrow on Sunday—and Garrett is a big reason why. He's a game-changer who can shift a contest in an instant, even when the rest of the defense is playing poorly.
When Baker Mayfield Can Take over Games
Quarterback Baker Mayfield has taken a fair amount of criticism over the past year and a half. He regressed under head coach Freddie Kitchens last year, was a disaster in losses to Pittsburgh and the Baltimore Ravens this year and has largely been treated as a game-manager by head coach Kevin Stefanski.
On Sunday, Mayfield was again off to a poor start, going 0-for-5 in the first quarter with an interception.
Over the next three quarters, though, Stefanski put the ball in Mayfield's hands, and the former Heisman-winner delivered in a big way. He was quite literally perfect the rest of the way, going 22-of-23 with five touchdown passes in the final three quarters.
Mayfield's only incompletion came on a spike to stop the clock before the game-winning touchdown pass. His 21 consecutive completions set a new Browns franchise record.
The takeaway here is that Mayfield can still be the impressive gunslinger we saw as a rookie. It's been a rocky road to this point, but he has dealt with four head coaches and is just over two years into his pro career.
The criticism of Mayfield has been fair, but it needs to be balanced with the reality that he still has the potential to be Cleveland's long-sought franchise quarterback. Right now, the Browns are 5-2 because of him.
Cleveland Is Deep at Receiver
Of course, Mayfield's heroics wouldn't have been possible by some tremendous performances by his pass-catchers—and Cleveland was not at full strength. Starting tight end Austin Hooper was out after undergoing an appendectomy, and Odel Beckham Jr. was lost in the first quarter—potentially for an extended period.
According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Browns fear a "major knee injury" for Beckham, who was hurt trying to make a tackle after Mayfield's interception.
Yet, the Browns showed that they have plenty of firepower in the passing game without him. Jarvis Landry is obviously a Pro Bowl talent, but guys like Rashard Higgins, rookie tight end Harrison Bryant and rookie wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones stepped up in a big way.
Bryant caught two touchdown passes, while Peoples-Jones racked up 56 yards and the game-winning touchdown. Higgins, meanwhile, rekindled the chemistry he showed with Mayfield during the quarterback's rookie season, finishing with six catches and 110 yards.
"It's win poured in a cup," Higgins said of his rapport with Mayfield, per Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com. "Smooth."
While the Browns offense will undoubtedly miss the big-play ability of Beckham if he is done for a while, there's enough depth in the receiving corps to continue winning in 2020.