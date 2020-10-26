Odell Beckham Jr.'s Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL; Browns WR Out for Season

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said Monday he has torn his ACL and will miss the rest of the 2020 season, according to Josina Anderson.

Beckham suffered the knee injury during Sunday's victory over the Cincinnati Bengals when he tried to make a tackle after an interception.

The play came on the receiver's only target of the game. On the season, he has 319 receiving yards on 23 catches and four total touchdowns.

Injuries have been a recurring problem for Beckham, who underwent surgery on a core muscle issue in January and played just four games in 2017 when he was a member of the New York Giants.

However, he appeared in all 16 games for Cleveland last year and tallied 74 catches for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. It was the fifth time he topped 1,000 yards in a season, underscoring his status as one of the best wide receivers in the league.

Cleveland's ceiling as a dangerous offense is much lower when Beckham is not on the field, but it does have other options.

Jarvis Landry will likely be the No. 1 wide receiver with No. 13 sidelined, and Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones both made key plays in the win over the Bengals after Beckham exited.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Higgins topped 100 yards, and Peoples-Jones hauled in the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds. The Browns will need them to make similar plays if they are going to remain in the AFC playoff picture without their top wideout.