    Odell Beckham Jr.'s Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL; Browns WR Out for Season

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 26, 2020
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Cleveland Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. (13) is helped off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said Monday he has torn his ACL and will miss the rest of the 2020 season, according to Josina Anderson.

    Beckham suffered the knee injury during Sunday's victory over the Cincinnati Bengals when he tried to make a tackle after an interception.

    The play came on the receiver's only target of the game. On the season, he has 319 receiving yards on 23 catches and four total touchdowns.

    Injuries have been a recurring problem for Beckham, who underwent surgery on a core muscle issue in January and played just four games in 2017 when he was a member of the New York Giants.

    However, he appeared in all 16 games for Cleveland last year and tallied 74 catches for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. It was the fifth time he topped 1,000 yards in a season, underscoring his status as one of the best wide receivers in the league.

    Cleveland's ceiling as a dangerous offense is much lower when Beckham is not on the field, but it does have other options.

    Jarvis Landry will likely be the No. 1 wide receiver with No. 13 sidelined, and Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones both made key plays in the win over the Bengals after Beckham exited.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Higgins topped 100 yards, and Peoples-Jones hauled in the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds. The Browns will need them to make similar plays if they are going to remain in the AFC playoff picture without their top wideout.

    Related

      Updated QB Stock Watch 📈

      Which play-callers are rising and sinking after Week 7?

      Updated QB Stock Watch 📈
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Updated QB Stock Watch 📈

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Biggest Late-Round 2020 NFL Draft Steals

      Six rookies who are outperforming their draft spots so far 📈

      Biggest Late-Round 2020 NFL Draft Steals
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Biggest Late-Round 2020 NFL Draft Steals

      Tyler Brooke
      via Bleacher Report

      The Ideal Trade Target for Each NFL Team

      @GDavenport finds the perfect fit for all 32 teams ahead of the trade deadline 📲

      The Ideal Trade Target for Each NFL Team
      NFL logo
      NFL

      The Ideal Trade Target for Each NFL Team

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Week 7 Report Card ✅

      Our experts grade the biggest storylines from Sunday

      NFL Week 7 Report Card ✅
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      NFL Week 7 Report Card ✅

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report