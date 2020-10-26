Arians: If Antonio Brown 'Bitches' About Touches 'We're Going to Have a Problem'

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking a risk bringing in Antonio Brown. They know that. Brown knows that.

That said, Bruce Arians does not appear hesitant about pulling the plug if Brown's attitude becomes an issue.

"Mike [Evans] never bitches," Arians told Peter King of NBC Sports. "I love Mike. Today he didn't touch the ball till the fourth quarter, but he just wants to win. Chris Godwin, same way. Gronk, same way. If AB's not that way, then we're going to have a problem."

Brown, who signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers last week, is used to getting his fair share of targets. He recorded at least 150 targets in each of his final six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, producing an NFL-record six straight 100-catch seasons in the process.

Part of the beginning of Brown's downfall involved jealously with wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster. Brown clearly felt Smith-Schuster was able to ascend into the national conversation because of the attention given to him by defenses, which has largely proved true over the last year-plus.

However, his beef with his Steelers teammate was just the tip of the iceberg, making his signing one of the riskiest moves of the 2020 season.

Arians said the veterans on the team bought in despite Brown's reputation.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"This team's too good not to make that run and give our guys, our locker room, every chance," Arians said. "This move wasn't made without me talking to every single one of our veteran players. Do you want this guy? Do you want this guy in our locker room? Every man said yes."

Brown's suspension lasts through Week 8, so he won't make his season debut until Nov. 8's game against the New Orleans Saints, at the earliest. If Brown is on his best behavior and sticks, it's hard to view the Bucs as anything less than Super Bowl contenders.

If he doesn't, Tampa's promising start to 2020 could blow up.