Phillip Lindsay Ruled out for Broncos vs. Chiefs After Suffering Concussion

Stew Milne/Associated Press

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay exited Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion.

Lindsay was Denver's leading rusher prior to his departure, going for 79 yards on nine carries. His absence elevates Melvin Gordon III to the primary ball-carrier role.

Lindsay battled turf toe earlier this year, which kept him out for three games. He returned in Week 6 and ran for 101 yards as Denver beat the New England Patriots 18-12. He almost certainly would've eclipsed the century mark again against the Chiefs were it not for the concussion.

Gordon is a two-time Pro Bowler and has been solid in his first season with the Broncos. He entered Sunday with 281 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and he ranked sixth among running backs in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement), per Football Outsiders.

Still, one could argue Lindsay has outplayed Gordon, and the latter has had a glaring turnover problem.

The Broncos, who trail Kansas City 30-9 in the third quarter, are likely headed for their fourth defeat. Losing Lindsay in the process would make it a costly one.