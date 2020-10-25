    Rays' Brett Phillips Got an IV, Had Elevated Heart Rate After Win vs. Dodgers

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IOctober 25, 2020

    Tampa Bay Rays' Brett Phillips (14) celebrates the game winning hit against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Rays defeated the Dodgers 8-7 to tie the series 2-2 games. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips couldn't handle the excitement after his single (and two Dodgers errors) resulted in a walk-off win against Los Angeles in Game 4 of the World Series. 

    No, really. The 26-year-old suffered "a pounding migraine" and needed an IV after the win, according to the Boston Globe's Pete Abraham and USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

