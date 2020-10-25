Rays' Brett Phillips Got an IV, Had Elevated Heart Rate After Win vs. Dodgers

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips couldn't handle the excitement after his single (and two Dodgers errors) resulted in a walk-off win against Los Angeles in Game 4 of the World Series.

No, really. The 26-year-old suffered "a pounding migraine" and needed an IV after the win, according to the Boston Globe's Pete Abraham and USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

