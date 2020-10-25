    Baker Mayfield Says He Told Browns 'Screw' Game-Tying FG, Go for Win vs. Bengals

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2020

    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    Baker Mayfield had no interest in overtime.

    The Cleveland Browns quarterback led his team into scoring range while facing a three-point deficit in the final minute of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but he had just one thing on his mind.

    "I told the guys screw that," Mayfield said about potentially going to overtime with a field goal, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "We're going to win it."

    Win it they did, as Mayfield found Donovan Peoples-Jones in the corner of the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown for a 37-34 lead. Cody Parkey, who had made his lone field-goal attempt of 43 yards, missed the extra point, making the decision to go for the touchdown instead of playing it safe look all the more prescient. Joe Burrow's Hail Mary fell incomplete several seconds later.

    Mayfield has struggled for much of the year but was excellent Sunday, going 22-of-28 for 297 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

    The result is a 5-2 record and a chance to further boost Cleveland's playoff chances with a key AFC game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8.

