Harrison Bryant, Logan Thomas and Waiver-Wire TEs to Target Amid Injuries, Byes

Injuries and bye weeks can make setting your lineup a weekly hassle, especially at positions like tight end where value can be hard to come by. But with some clever work on the waiver wire, you can avoid laying a goose egg at a key position.

Let's break down a few of the intriguing tight ends from Week 7 and beyond.

Harrison Bryant

The Cleveland Browns tight end is going to be a popular choice on waivers after a two-touchdown performance this week. He shouldn't be your top priority, however.

Consider a few things. First off, Austin Hooper didn't play Sunday. If he doesn't play again next weekend, then Bryant could make sense as a spot starter. If he does, however, then Bryant should remain on your bench, with Hooper the clear starter and David Njoku also available.

Secondly, Bryant hasn't had much of a fantasy impact coming into Sunday, with just eight receptions for 70 yards and a score in the team's first six games. Add in a Week 9 bye, and Bryant isn't really anything more than a potential one-week spot starter if Hooper misses time.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s injury status could factor somewhat into the equation. If both he and Hooper miss time next week, Bryant could slip into the low-end TE1 conversation. Those are the situations to monitor if you have Bryant on your radar.

Logan Thomas

Thomas is another player who fantasy players will be excited about, only to be let down when they realize he's on a bye next week.

Still, unlike Bryant, he has long-term upside as Washington's starting tight end. His fantasy relevance has largely comes from his two touchdowns the past two weeks, keeping him solidly in the TE2 conversation, but you could do worse than him as your backup tight end, especially if you find yourself needing cover in the weeks to come.

Again, he's on a bye next week. If you only need coverage for Week 8, look elsewhere. But if you want a long-term option or are streaming tight ends, he's a player to monitor.

Richard Rodgers

Here's a sneaky pickup for next week. With both Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert out injured, Rodgers will serve as the team's starting tight end. He's fresh off a six-catch, 85-yard performance, and the Eagles are lacking in offense playmakers in general, with DeSean Jackson and Jalen Reagor both injured as well.

It's very possible the steady-if-unspectacular Rodgers will head into a Week 8 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys as one of Wentz's only reliable targets, alongside running back Miles Sanders (assuming he's able to play after missing Week 7) and fantasy shooting star Travis Fulgham.

As one-week spot starters go, Rodgers is a great addition. He doesn't have Bryant's upside, but his floor is also higher given that Bryant might have minimal fantasy impact if Hooper returns next week.