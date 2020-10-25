Eagles Trade Rumors: Alshon Jeffery's Injury Makes Deal 'Extremely Difficult'

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles have had wide receiver Alshon Jeffery "available for a while," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. But in addition to a heavy paycheck, the veteran's latest injury is preventing the team from getting a deal done.

"Along with being expensive, Jeffery still hasn't played with foot and now calf issues, making trading him extremely difficult," Rapoport wrote Sunday.

The Eagles have been attempting to shop Jeffery since February, according to The Athletic's Connor Hughes, who points to Jeffery's injury and his involvement in 2019 "midseason drama" surrounding quarterback Carson Wentz.

Jeffery, who restructured his contract with the team last September and holds a $15.4 million cap hit this season, has yet to appear in a game in 2020 while managing his recovery from a Lisfranc injury he endured last December.

A 2013 Pro Bowler, Jeffery also suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in 2015, in the fourth of his five seasons with the Chicago Bears, who drafted the South Carolina product in the second round in 2012. Since moving to the Eagles in 2017, he has started in every game he has played in for Philadelphia. Last season, he collected 490 yards and four touchdowns with 43-of-73 receiving, as well the only rushing touchdown of his career.

In his absence in 2020, the Eagles have turned to Travis Fulgham, who was called up in Week 4 and began his climb to the top of the league leaderboards. Fulgham's 284 receiving yards in three weeks on the active roster rank fifth in the league, with his three scores tied for second, per CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr.