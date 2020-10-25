Jets Trade Rumors: TE Chris Herndon 'Drawing Interest from Multiple Teams'

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon is reportedly "drawing interest from multiple teams" ahead of the Nov. 3 trade deadline, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

He could be considered an option for the New England Patriots as they look to upgrade the passing attack, with receivers Adam Thielen, Willer Fuller and Breshad Perriman considered other possibilities.

Herndon has 13 catches for 98 yards in six games so far this season after injuries and suspension held him to just one game in 2019.

