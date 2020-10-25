Report: Saints' Michael Thomas 'In Jeopardy' for Week 8 with Hamstring Injury

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

A brutal season for Michael Thomas keeps getting worse as the New Orleans Saints receiver is in "jeopardy" of missing Week 8 with a hamstring injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Thomas was already ruled out for Week 7 after suffering the injury in practice this week, but an MRI revealed a Grade 1 hamstring strain that will keep him out one to two weeks.

The three-time Pro Bowler has already missed time due to a high-ankle sprain this season while he was held out Week 5 after an altercation with a teammate. He has played just one game so far in 2020.

So far in 2020, Thomas has just three catches for 17 yards. It's a far cry from his production in 2019 when he set an NFL record with 149 catches, also leading the league with 1,725 receiving yards. He was named the league's Offensive Player of the Year while securing his second straight first-team All-Pro selection.

The 27-year-old had at least 90 catches in each of his first four years in the NFL.

His injuries have left the Saints thin at receiver, especially after Emmanuel Sanders was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the coronavirus, per Mike Triplett of ESPN. Receiver Bennie Fowler was also placed on injured reserve Friday.

Tre'Quan Smith, who has 16 catches for 194 yards this season, is the only active player with more than 13 career catches. Deonte Harris, Marquez Callaway and Austin Carr will have to fill in bigger roles after seeing limited action earlier in the season.

New Orleans had a slow start as a team but remain a Super Bowl contender after two straight wins got the team to 3-2 going into the Week 6 bye. The team is set to face the Carolina Panthers Sunday and the Chicago Bears in Week 8, potentially short-handed at receiver in both.