Giants Aware of Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones Allegedly Partying on Video

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The New York Giants acknowledged Saturday that they are aware of videos and photos showing quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley partying without masks that circulated on social media.

According to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, the Giants released a statement saying: "We are aware of the video that was posted. We are looking into the nature and context of what is on the video."

The New York Post posted two of the photos and noted that a DJ who was with them said they were taken last year:

Per Vacchiano, the photos and videos were from Friday night. A source told him that Jones and some teammates had dinner in private room at a restaurant in New York City before getting invited to have a drink at a bar that is closed to the public.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

