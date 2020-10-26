WWE SmackDown Ratings Decline After Placement on FS1 Due to 2020 World Series

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Friday night's go-home edition of WWE SmackDown ahead of Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view saw its ratings drop, likely because of its placement on FS1.

According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown averaged 881,000 viewers during the two-hour show, which was down from last week's 2.124 million. SmackDown usually airs on Fox, but with Game 3 of the World Series airing on Fox Friday night, SmackDown was moved to FS1 for one week only.

SmackDown was largely focused on the final build toward Hell in a Cell, including the main event segment, which involved Universal champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

Jey attacked Roman from behind with a steel chair after Jey's twin brother, Jimmy Uso, distracted Reigns. The Usos celebrated, but Reigns laid down the gauntlet and made it clear that the stakes for their Hell in a Cell I Quit match are huge.



Reigns told The Usos that if Jey quits, then they have to fall in line and follow everything he says or else they will no longer be part of the family.

Reigns was victorious at Hell in a Cell. He placed Jimmy, who had come to his brother's aid, in a guillotine choke until Jey said he quit. The champion was then formally recognized in his new role on the entrance ramp.

SmackDown also had a trial involving Otis and The Miz, with JBL serving as the judge, centered around Otis' Money in the Bank contract. JBL ruled Otis would have to put his MITB briefcase up for grabs in a singles match with The Miz at Hell in a Cell.

The Miz prevailed when Tucker turned on his former partner and slammed the briefcase into Otis' head.

There was also a key segment involving Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's champion Bayley ahead of their match at Hell in a Cell. Bayley refused to sign the contract two weeks ago, but The Boss attacked her Friday and forced her to do so, meaning the match was on.

Banks was successful in taking the title belt off Bayley, ending her 380-day reign.

Also on SmackDown, Seth Rollins defeated Murphy, Bianca Belair won her debut SmackDown match against Zelina Vega, and the team of Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens and The Street Profits beat Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro.

Lars Sullivan beat Shorty G in quick fashion as well, which led to Shorty G saying he was done with the character and going back to his roots as Chad Gable.

