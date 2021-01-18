Antonio Brown Getting MRI on Knee Injury Ahead of Buccaneers vs. Packers

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is undergoing an MRI on his knee Monday, head coach Bruce Arians told reporters.

Brown signed a one-year contract with the Bucs in late October as he neared the end of an eight-game suspension from the NFL. Before his off-field problems, he was one of the league's most effective playmakers, earning seven Pro Bowl selections across nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He recorded 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight regular-season games since joining Tampa.

The 32-year-old Miami native, who made brief stops with the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots last year, remained mostly durable throughout his time with the Steelers. He missed only seven games across his last eight years with the franchise.

Tampa features plenty of pass-catching depth to fill the void should Brown miss time. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin lead the receivers, while tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate and running backs Ronald Jones II and Leonard Fournette are also weapons for Tom Brady.

Brown joining the Buccaneers was accurately described as the rich getting richer. They have enough receiving depth to make up for his potential absence in the NFC Championship Game vs. the Green Bay Packers, but he pushes their offensive ceiling even higher when he's healthy.