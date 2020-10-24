Dodgers vs. Rays: TV Coverage, Start Time for 2020 World Series Game 4

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers will turn from one dominant pitcher to another in their attempt to reinforce the World Series lead over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Dave Roberts' team benefited from a 10-strikeout performance out of Walker Buehler to win Game 3. In Game 4, Julio Urias will try to extend his incredible playoff form. The left-handed pitcher has allowed a single earned run in 16 innings so far this postseason.

Urias will be opposed by Ryan Yarbrough, who gave the Rays five solid innings in each of his first two playoff appearances. Yarbrough is not on the same level as Tampa Bay's previous three World Series starters, but he could be consistent enough to prevent the Rays from using their bullpen before the fifth inning.

World Series Game 4 Information

Start Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports app and FoxSports.com.

Preview

At just 24, Urias has as much postseason experience as most pitchers hope to have in their entire careers.

The Mexican southpaw pitched an inning of relief in three appearances against the Boston Red Sox in the 2018 Fall Classic. In the past two years, he has conceded four earned runs over 19.2 postseason innings. Three of those runs occurred in Game 4 of the 2019 NLDS versus the Washington Nationals.

In total, Urias owns 26 strikeouts and let up 20 hits and 10 earned runs in 31.2 innings of postseason work. He could cause similar trouble to that inflicted by Clayton Kershaw, who allowed two hits and an earned run over six innings in Game 1.

With a left-handed pitcher on the hill, the Rays should take Austin Meadows and Ji-Man Choi out of their lineup. They used the duo off the bench once Kershaw left Game 1.

Kevin Kiermaier was Tampa Bay's lone left-handed hitter who found success in Game 1, as he hit a fifth-inning home run off the Dodgers ace. Although Brandon Lowe went 0-of-4 in the opener, he has better numbers against southpaws. In the regular season, Lowe produced a 1.137 OPS and .720 slugging percentage in those matchups.

If Lowe benefits from the confidence gained through his Game 2 home runs, he may be Tampa Bay's best counter to a strong outing from Urias.

Tampa Bay may need to get a few runs off Urias since Yarbrough has not been perfect in his recent multi-inning outings. He allowed four earned runs off seven hits in his matchups with the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, and he needs to prevent another early surge from the Dodgers. The National League champions took five runs off Charlie Morton in Game 3, which was more than enough for Buehler and the bullpen to work with.

Chasing Urias from the contest early and forcing the Dodgers to use more bullpen arms than expected would be ideal for the Rays, who have produced eight runs against Los Angeles' relief arms in the series to date.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.