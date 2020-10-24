World Series 2020: Dodgers vs. Rays Game 4 TV Schedule, Prediction

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Thanks in part to Walker Buehler's dominant pitching, the Los Angeles Dodgers surged past the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 in Game 3 to go up 2-1 in the World Series.

Los Angeles has benefited from home run prowess throughout the postseason, but especially in the World Series, and on Friday, Justin Turner and Austin Barnes turned in two more homers for the Dodgers. In all, Los Angeles has seven home runs to the Rays' four in the series and has gone 25-16 in home runs against opponents in the postseason

In the MLB regular season, the Rays were the only American League team to hit the 40-game benchmark prior to the beginning of postseason play. In the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers also stood alone atop regular-season league play, but their high-water mark of 43 was best in MLB.

It is, then, no surprise that these two juggernauts would meet in the 2020 World Series, though their opponents throughout the postseason, particularly the Houston Astros in the AL and the Atlanta Braves in the NL, certainly put up a fight.

In Saturday's Game 4, the Rays will look to even things up, but the odds are against them at this point; 38 of 59 teams that have won Game 3 for a 2-1 lead have gone on to win the World Series.

Below you'll find everything you need to know to tune in to this pivotal matchup.

World Series Game 4 TV Schedule, Prediction

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Odds: Dodgers -1.5 via DraftKings

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Live

After Clayton Kershaw helped steer the Dodgers to a win in Game 1, Los Angeles fell to the Rays 6-4 in Game 2. In the loss, however, the Dodgers didn't need to bring Julio Urias out of the bullpen, and he will start Saturday's Game 4.

Los Angeles' pitching has been stellar in this series, from Kershaw in Game 1 to Buehler in Game 3. But it is the 26-year-old Buehler who has become the Dodgers' ace, allowing three of the Rays' four hits and walking one. In four postseason starts, he goes up 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA.

Kershaw will get the nod once again in Game 5 and has a chance to change the narrative of his postseason woes. He holds just a 11-12 record in 35 playoff appearances, with a 4.31 ERA, allowing more runs, hits, walks and home runs when compared to the regular season.

In Game 1, however, Kershaw demonstrated that he still has the tools to put his postseason demons behind him.

After allowing a hit and a walk in the first inning, Kershaw settled into his slider and ended his outing by getting 19 swings and misses on the whole. In the fifth, Kevin Kiermaier was able to get a solo home run off him, but previously, Kershaw had retired 13 straight and steered the Dodgers to an 8-1 lead by the end of the sixth inning.

Rays ace Charlie Morton simply couldn't touch Buehler's gem on Friday. The Rays will look at a bullpen game started by Ryan Yarbrough in Game 4.

The Globe Life Field location marks the first time in MLB history that the World Series is held at a neutral site. The Dodgers and the Rays, both No. 1 seeds, meet in the World Series this year for the first time since 2013.

Prediction: Dodgers 6, Rays 1