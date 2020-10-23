WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from October 23

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

This week's SmackDown was the go-home show before Hell in a Cell on Sunday, which means it was WWE's last chance to book more matches before the pay-per-view.

Prior to SmackDown, management had only booked four bouts for the event, one of which will see Roman Reigns defend the Universal Championship against his cousin, Jey Uso.

The Tribal Chief revealed the additional stipulation to their match on this week's show, and we also saw Otis head to court to fight The Miz for the Money in the Bank contract.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on the final episode of SmackDown before Hell in a Cell.