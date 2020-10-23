Eagles' DeSean Jackson out Indefinitely After Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson suffered an ankle injury during Thursday's win over the New York Giants and will be out indefinitely.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news, noting Jackson underwent an MRI on Friday and will go on injured reserve with a chance to return this season. ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported the belief was Jackson suffered a high ankle sprain.

The 33-year-old was helped to the locker room after he suffered the injury following a late hit on a punt return in the fourth quarter. It was his first game back since Sept. 27 after he was previously sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Injuries have been a recent concern for the veteran, who played just three games in 2019 after undergoing core muscle surgery and hasn't played a full season since 2013.

This is also another setback for the Eagles offense, which has seen multiple playmakers—including Alshon Jeffery, Miles Sanders and Zach Ertz—miss time this year.

When healthy, Jackson is a deep threat who is a three-time Pro Bowler who led the league in yards per catch four different times. He also has five seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards on his resume that also includes stops with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington.

Look for the Eagles to further rely on Travis Fulgham and Greg Ward at wide receiver while Jackson is sidelined.