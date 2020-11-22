    Julio Jones Undergoing Testing on Hamstring Injury After Falcons' Loss to Saints

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IINovember 22, 2020

    Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) plays against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
    Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

    The Atlanta Falcons expect an update on Julio Jones' hamstring injury on Monday.  

    "Julio, we'll find out what's going on more tomorrow," interim head coach Raheem Morris told reporters. "But, obviously, he was not able to come back in the game because of the hammy. He did it pretty early, and those guys went out there and battled. We've got to see what's going on with Ju Jones."

    Jones had two catches for 39 yards in limited action during the loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

    The 10-year veteran had a slow start to the 2020 season as he tried to follow up his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl appearance.

    He was overshadowed by Calvin Ridley to start the year. The 2018 first-round pick collected 349 yards and four touchdowns on 21 catches through the Falcons' first three outings of the season, compared to 11 catches for 181 yards from Jones, who missed Week 3 with a hamstring injury.

    Jones returned for the team's Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers but exited with another hamstring issue in the first half and did not return. The 31-year-old did not play in the team's Week 5 loss to the Carolina Panthers

    When the Alabama product returned in Week 6, he added eight catches on 10 targets for 137 yards and grabbed his first two touchdowns of the season. He followed up that performance by posting 288 total yards and a score through the Falcons' next three games.

    If Jones is unable to play going forward, the Falcons will turn to Ridley even more, while wide receivers Russell Gage and Olamide Zaccheaus can also expect more touches. 

