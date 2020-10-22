Patriots' Cam Newton on Early-Season Struggles: 'I Just Haven't Been Good'

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

With the New England Patriots off to their worst start since 2002 with a 2-3 record, quarterback Cam Newton took the fall for his team, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

"I just haven't been good," Newton said. "I haven't matched enough good plays together for my liking. That's what it comes down to. When I mean 'good plays,' I mean right reads, I mean ball positioning, I mean making guys miss. The whole gamut of how I play."

Newton was on the field for both of the Patriots' wins this season, a 21-11 victory over the Miami Dolphins to open the season and a 36-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3, before he was placed on the COVID/reserve list following a positive test leading up to the team's Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. After the team took an early bye week in place of its Week 5 meeting with the Denver Broncos following more positive tests, Newton returned in a loss to Denver.

Through four games, Newton has completed 68.1 percent of passes (79-of-116), which would represent a career high if he keeps it up for a full season, while throwing for 871 yards and two touchdowns. He has been sacked nine times and intercepted four times while rushing for 225 yards and five scores.

"I know what I'm capable of," the veteran quarterback said, per Reiss. "My standard is extremely high and I haven't been meeting it. My personal standard. That's how I feel."