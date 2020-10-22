Giants Rumors: Golden Tate, Kevin Zeitler Viewed as Potential Trade Candidates

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

With the November 3 trade deadline approaching, the New York Giants look like one of the biggest sellers in the NFL.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Giants are "open for business," with at least two offensive players in wide receiver Golden Tate and guard Kevin Zeitler receiving interest. Breer noted Tate's contract and production may lead to a smaller trade return, while the need for veteran offensive linemen makes Zeitler more of a hot name on the block.

Tate, 32, has hauled in 19 receptions for 156 yards and no touchdowns this season as the Giants offense ranks second-to-last in the NFL with 275.3 yards per game and 16.8 points per game. The loss of running back Saquon Barkley for the year with a torn ACL robbed New York of its best skill player, while Daniel Jones attempts to prove he's the Giants' quarterback of the future.

The No. 60 overall pick of the 2010 draft, Tate can provide depth at wideout for a number of contenders, even if he's only hauled in 15 scores in the last three seasons.

Zeitler, meanwhile, would be huge boost to any team at this point given the injuries to linemen across the league and the need for above-replacement-grade depth.

A 30-year-old out of Wisconsin, Zeitler has been present on every one of New York's offensive snaps this season, according to Pro Football Reference. The guard has remained reliable throughout his career, starting at least 15 games each year dating back to 2015.

With the 1-5 Giants in rebuild mode, it makes sense for the team to sell as many pieces as it can at the deadline with an eye toward getting younger or acquiring draft picks