    NFL Trade Rumors: Vikings Getting Calls on Kyle Rudolph Ahead of 2020 Deadline

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 22, 2020

    Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph runs up field after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
    Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

    With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, the 1-5 Minnesota Vikings are "open for business" on players in contract seasons, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. But the team has also reportedly garnered interest on one player who is amid a deal in Minnesota: tight end Kyle Rudolph

    Rudolph signed a four-year, $36 million contract with the Vikings in before the 2019-20 season.  

    The Vikings have already been active ahead of the Nov. 3 deadline, dealing defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens just months after they acquired him from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick in August. In sending him to the Ravens, they received a 2021 third-round pick and another conditional fifth-round selection in 2022.

    Rudolph, who has been with Minnesota since the team drafted him in the second round out of Notre Dame in 2011, had a quieter year in 2019, collecting 367 yards on 39 receptions. Through six starts this season, he has been on the field for just 70 percent of snaps

    According to Breer, any dealings in Minnesota have implications beyond improving their rough start to the season, with cap commitments that are over $180 million through the next two seasons. Breer notes that this means the team will "have to be tactful even with the guys they plan to keep" moving forward.

    Whether or not Rudolph ends up changing teams for the first time in his 10-year career, it's clear that the Vikings are thinking ahead with any moves they make in the next few weeks. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Matt Blair, Vikings Legend and 6-Time Pro Bowler, Dies at Age 70

      Matt Blair, Vikings Legend and 6-Time Pro Bowler, Dies at Age 70
      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      Matt Blair, Vikings Legend and 6-Time Pro Bowler, Dies at Age 70

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Raiders OL All on COVID-19 List

      Raiders' entire starting offensive line and Johnathan Abram are deemed ‘high risk’ and will go on COVID list

      Report: Raiders OL All on COVID-19 List
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Raiders OL All on COVID-19 List

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Changes SNF Matchup

      Bucs-Raiders moved up to Sunday at 4:05pm ET, Seahawks-Cardinals switched to prime time at 8:20pm ET

      NFL Changes SNF Matchup
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Changes SNF Matchup

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Rick Spielman: No One Thinks the Season's Over

      Rick Spielman: No One Thinks the Season's Over
      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      Rick Spielman: No One Thinks the Season's Over

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk