Kyle Rudolph, Vikings Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $36M Contract Extension

Leon Halip/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings and tight end Kyle Rudolph reportedly reached an agreement on a contract extension Monday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Rudolph seemingly confirmed the news on Twitter:

ESPN's Adam Schefter subsequently reported the terms of the extension:

Rudolph's name popped up in trade rumors after the Vikings selected Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Irv Smith Jr. in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft in April. The speculation intensified in early May after Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reported the sides "tabled" contract talks as the Vikes sought a hometown discount.

Rudolph continued to express his desire to remain in Minnesota despite the contract situation, and he showed up for the start of organized team activities with hope of bridging the gap.

"That's what they're working at," he told reporters. "We're in a tough situation. Everybody knows that. That's why we have the best salary-cap guy in the NFL and I believe I have one of the best agents. So, like I said, they're working really hard."

Rudolph tallied 64 receptions for 634 yards and four touchdowns while playing all 16 regular-season games for the fourth consecutive year in 2018. Pro Football Focus graded him as the league's 35th-best tight end.

The 29-year-old two-time Pro Bowl selection ranks 10th in catches (386), 12th in receiving yards (3,787) and fourth in touchdowns (41) among tight ends since Minnesota selected him out of Notre Dame in the second round of the 2011 draft, per Pro Football Reference.

Although Rudolph and the Vikings were able to overcome their financial differences, the question now shifts to whether there are enough targets to keep everyone consistently involved. Along with Rudolph and Smith at tight end, Minnesota features the dynamic tandem of Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen along with Laquon Treadwell at wide receiver.

The Vikings will expect a big year from quarterback Kirk Cousins with that much talent at his disposal.