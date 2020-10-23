4 Ways Justin Gaethje Can Beat Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254

0 of 4

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Some assignments are easier than others.

Nevertheless, whenever a big UFC pay-per-view show nears, the B/R combat sports team comes together to map out ways the main event underdog can spring an upset.

Our inkling that Justin Gaethje might break through against Tony Ferguson looks darn good these days, while our long-shot cases for Felicia Spencer against Amanda Nunes and Paulo Costa over Israel Adesanya don't.

This one, with Gaethje back in the underdog seat five months later, sits somewhere in the middle.

Odds posted by DraftKings suggest it would take a $315 bet on Khabib Nurmagomedov to yield a $100 profit if the champ retains his lightweight title and a $100 wager on Gaethje to make $255 if the challenger wins.

So if an upset occurs, it would be a big one.

Because Nurmagomedov hasn't lost in 28 professional mixed martial arts matches—including 12 inside the Octagon—putting forth ways in which Gaethje can take his 0 is a bit of a task. But we like it that way. And since he came through for us last time, it's his cause we'll take up again.

So, in the spirit of Holly Holm, Forrest Griffin and Keith Jardine—architects of three of the UFC's biggest surprises over Ronda Rousey, Shogun Rua and Chuck Liddell, respectively—we assembled a short list of ways in which the dangerous contender might walk away in title-winning style come Saturday evening.

If you're on Team Gaethje, click through to see if our ideas jibe with yours. And if you're riding with the master of the "Dagestani handcuff," don't say we didn't warn you.