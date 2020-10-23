B/R Experts Answer Biggest College Football Questions for Week 8

1 of 8

John Raoux/Associated Press

Brad Shepard

This is an outstanding showdown to start the Big Ten schedule, and wow, have I missed the B1G!

It's always hard to bet against Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck, considering he has built two programs from scratch. He still has quarterback Tanner Morgan and elite pass-catcher Rashod Bateman. But the Golden Gophers will miss offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, who left for Penn State.

Michigan, on the other hand, will surprise some folks this year—in a good way, for a change.

Jim Harbaugh is overrated, but he made the correct quarterback decision in naming Joe Milton the starter—even though it meant the end of Dylan McCaffrey's time in Ann Arbor. When you factor in all the talent the Wolverines have in the offensive backfield, they can make up for the dearth of proven perimeter weapons.

The Wolverines should limit Bateman's game-breaking ability by pressuring Morgan, and that front seven will be fantastic from the start. Defense will be the name of the game, and Milton will make enough plays for the Wolverines to win 23-20.

Kerry Miller

During his five seasons as Michigan's head coach, Harbaugh has a 1-7 road record against ranked opponents. The lone victory was at No. 24 Michigan State two years ago when the Spartans had no offense whatsoever and finished with six losses. In other words, competent ranked teams have protected home field against the Wolverines.

Expect Minnesota to be competent. The Golden Gophers bring back a solid quarterback in Morgan, an excellent wide receiver in Bateman and all five of last year's primary starters along the offensive line. They averaged 34.1 points per game last season, and there's no good reason to expect that number to decrease.

Minnesota's defense is much more of a question mark following the departure of five of its six leading tacklers, but will Michigan capitalize while replacing its starting quarterback and four of its top six receivers from last season? Maybe Milton is the answer at QB, or maybe his first career start goes as poorly as D'Wan Mathis' did for Georgia last month. (If we can even trust that Milton is the starter for this game. You never know with Harbaugh, who hides depth charts from the public like one would the formula for Coca-Cola.)

It's tough to know what to expect, as both teams lost a bunch of key starters. I don't even know if home-field advantage exists in 2020, but I'm going with Minnesota because of the game's location. Were it being played at the Big House, I'd like Michigan by a touchdown. In Minnesota, however, I'm leaning Gophers by a field goal. Minnesota 27, Michigan 24.