Stock Up, Stock Down for Every Upcoming Free Agent From the 2020 MLB Playoffs

0 of 16

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The 2020 World Series is in full swing, but it's never too early to start looking ahead to the upcoming free-agent market.

Specifically, we're looking at what each of the 16 teams that reached the postseason this year stand to lose and whether those players have seen their stock rise or fall ahead of free agency.

From sluggers Marcell Ozuna and George Springer to National League Cy Young favorite Trevor Bauer, plenty of upcoming free-agent talent has been on full display this October.

It's not just the top-tier guys worth talking about, though, as secondary pieces can often prove to be what pushes a team over the top.

Case in point, DJ LeMahieu just wrapped up a two-year, $24 million contract with the New York Yankees that will go down as one of the best bargains in franchise history.

With that, let's dive into the upcoming free-agency picture for each of the teams that took the field this postseason.