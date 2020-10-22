WWE Legend The Rock Announces 'Young Rock' Has Begun Filming Debut Season

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced Thursday that filming for his upcoming NBC comedy series Young Rock has officially begun.

The Rock made the announcement in a video on Instagram and accompanied it with the following caption:

"My fellow American's Young Rock has officially begun filming! Our new, wildly funny and unbelievable show for NBC, explores my true life events during my formative years from growing up in the surreal and tough world of pro wrestling to being a broke kleptomaniac to hanging out in honky tonks at 15yrs old in Nashville and deciding I was gonna be an outlaw country singer. ...

"To winning the National Championship at THE U. Miami. The baddest boys college football has ever seen. Period. What a FUN and WILD show and can't wait to deliver it to you guys in 2021.



"A Teremana toast to all my fellow actors, our brilliant hard working crew, our NBC partners and to my kick ass show creator, Nahnatchka Khan for kicking off production down under in Australia. Stay healthy and let's make a great one - for the people!"

As noted by Johnson, Young Rock is about his upbringing and eventual development into one of the biggest stars in the history of professional wrestling.

His time as a defensive lineman at the University of Miami will be a big part of the show, as will his relationship with his family, which is deeply rooted in the world of pro wrestling.

In September, Johnson announced the cast for Young Rock. He revealed that he 15-year-old version of himself will be played by Bradley Constant, and the 20-year-old version of himself will be played by Uli Latukefu.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He also divulged that his mother, Ata Johnson, will be portrayed by Stacey Leilua, and his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, will be played by Joseph Lee Anderson.

Per Will Thorne of Variety, Young Rock is expected to debut on NBC in 2021.



Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).