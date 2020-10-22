World Series 2020: Remaining Dates, Schedule, Ticket Info and Prediction

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers are tied after two World Series games for the second time in their last three appearances.

They entered Game 3 of the 2017 World Series deadlocked and left it facing a deficit after managing just four hits against the Houston Astros.

Dave Roberts' team could find itself in a familiar situation against the Tampa Bay Rays, who will throw Charlie Morton against Walker Buehler in Game 3.

The right-hander has been Tampa Bay's best postseason pitcher, and if he extends his form into Friday, the Rays could need two more wins with Morton, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow likely starting the final three games of the best-of-seven series.

World Series Schedule

Game 3: Friday, October 23 (8:08 p.m. ET, Fox)

Game 4: Saturday, October 24 (8:08 p.m. ET, Fox)

Game 5: Sunday, October 25 (8:08 p.m. ET, Fox)

Game 6 (if necessary): Tuesday, October 27 (8:08 p.m. ET, Fox)

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, October 28 (8:09 p.m. ET, Fox)

Prediction

Tampa Bay over Los Angeles in 6

The Rays provided the perfect response to the Dodgers' eight-run Game 1 outburst by holding the National League champion to four runs in Game 2.

Snell kept the Dodgers off-balance by striking out nine batters over 4.2 innings. That performance helped allow the Tampa Bay bats to provide the southpaw with an early advantage.

Kevin Cash's squad appears to be in a good spot for Game 3 with Morton coming off back-to-back shutout outings. He has conceded only a single earned run this postseason to the New York Yankees in ALDS Game 3.

In 2017, Morton conceded two earned runs in 10.1 innings to the Dodgers, but unfortunately the Houston bullpen allowed Los Angeles to come back and win Game 4. That result came after Lance McCullers Jr. and Brad Peacock combined to allow three earned runs off four hits in Game 3.

Morton could turn in a similar performance to force the Dodgers into their first deficit of the series.

Buehler has been as impressive as Morton in the postseason by conceding four earned runs over 19 innings.

If the two starters control the game, Friday's result could be determined by one swing of the bat. Tampa Bay could be the better option to produce that since Buehler has allowed a pair of home runs in the last three series.

Brandon Lowe could be the key to push Tampa Bay into the series lead. He mashed a pair of long balls in Game 2 and tallied eight home runs and 28 RBI against right-handed pitching in the regular season. Lowe's reemergence at the plate could be the defining factor of the series since he recorded a 1.137 OPS and .300 batting average against left-handed pitchers.

The Dodgers could send Julio Urias to the hill in Game 4 and call on Clayton Kershaw to come back for Game 5. Both pitchers are left-handed.

If the Rays take Game 3, they could also call on their bullpen to win Game 4 to preserve their starters' rest periods. The Dodgers produced four runs off Tampa Bay's relief arms, but that pales in comparison to the seven recorded by the Rays off Los Angeles relievers.

If Tampa Bay keeps that advantage against Los Angeles' bullpen and receives a few more quality starts, it could land its first title in franchise history.

