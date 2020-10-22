AEW Beats WWE NXT in TV Ratings as Chris Jericho, MJF Perform Musical Duet

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

AEW Dynamite scored another ratings win over WWE NXT in the latest edition of the Wednesday night wrestling war.

According to Showbuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite averaged 753,000 viewers during its two-hour show on TNT, while the two-hour episode of WWE NXT on USA Network averaged 639,000 viewers.

The primary focus of Wednesday night's Dynamite was the tournament to determine the No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship. All four first-round matches were held with Wardlow beating Jungle Boy, Kenny Omega beating Sonny Kiss, Hangman Page beating Colt Cabana and Fenix beating Penta El Zero M.

Dynamite's main event was a four-way tag team match to determine who will face FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Full Gear.

The Young Bucks beat Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade, and Dark Order members Alex Reynolds and John Silver to become No. 1 contenders, but it was FTR who got the last laugh of the night by attacking The Bucks to close the show.

Perhaps the most talked-about moment of Dynamite was the meeting between Chris Jericho and MJF over steak. They concluded that it will be decided next week if MJF will be allowed to join The Inner Circle, but not before they randomly broke into a song and dance number.

The main event of NXT was supposed to be an NXT Tag Team Championship match pitting Breezango against Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish of Undisputed Era, but both Strong and Fish were attacked, which led to Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch earning the title shot instead.

Lorcan and Burch won the titles after a masked man interfered, and it was later revealed that the masked man was former NFL punter Pat McAfee. Although he didn't explain himself, it seems likely he was behind Ridge Holland's attack of Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver 31.

NXT's opening match was a Triple Threat between Tommaso Ciampa, Kushida and Velveteen Dream. Kushida won the match after Dream apparently hit Ciampa with a loaded cast.

Also on NXT, Ember beat Jessi Kamea, Legado del Fantasma defeated Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Jake Atlas and Ashante Adonis in a six-man tag team match and Bronson Reed beat Austin Theory twice, which prompted Theory to quit.

