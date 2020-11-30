Report: Dalvin Cook Expected to Play for Vikings vs. Jaguars After Ankle Injury

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is still on track to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite injuring his ankle in his team's 28-27 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 12.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Cook "is not expected to miss any time."

Cook enjoyed his long-awaited breakout year in 2019 with 1,654 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns in 14 games. He's remained highly productive when healthy this season, tallying 1,130 rushing yards, 255 receiving yards and 14 scores in 10 contests.

Injuries are the one thing that's held the 25-year-old Miami native back throughout his career. He was limited to 15 appearances across his first two NFL seasons combined, suffering a torn ACL early in his rookie campaign and a hamstring injury that sidelined him in 2018.

More recently, he suffered an adductor strain during the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Losing Cook would be a big blow considering the trio of Alexander Mattison, Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah have combined to run for 363 yards and one touchdown on 79 carries. Mattison is averaging 4.6 yards per carry through his first two seasons but is unproven as an every-down No. 1 option.

With Cook still healthy enough, Minnesota should be fine against a Jaguars team riding a 10-game losing streak.