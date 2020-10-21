    Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston Set for AEW World Championship Match on Nov. 7

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 22, 2020

    FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, file photo, Nyla Rose, from left, Chris Jericho, Brandi Rhodes, Jon Moxley, Awesome Kong and Jungle Boy attend New York Comic Con to promote TNT's
    Charles Sykes/Associated Press

    Jon Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against Eddie Kingston at Full Gear on Nov. 7 in an "I Quit" match:

    The winner of that match will face the victor of the eight-person World Title Eliminator Tournament at a to-be-determined date. The World Title Eliminator Tournament final will also occur at Full Gear.

    Moxley won the belt off Chris Jericho on Feb. 29 at the Revolution pay-per-view. He's successfully defended the belt eight times since, with his most recent victory coming against Lance Archer on the Oct. 14 Dynamite Anniversary Show.

    Moxley defended his belt against Kingston on the Sept. 23 edition of Dynamite, winning by pinfall.

