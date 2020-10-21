Rockets HC Rumors: Jeff Van Gundy 'Focus' of Search; Silas, Lucas Remain in Mix

Arnulfo Franco/Associated Press

As the Houston Rockets narrow their search for former head coach Mike D'Antoni's replacement, former coach Jeff Van Gundy is "the focus."

"Jeff Van Gundy has remained the focus of this and they're trying to figure out of they can get to a place where it makes sense for both sides," Adrian Wojnarowski said on ESPN's SportsCenter Wednesday.

Per Wojnarowski, Dallas Mavericks assistant Stephen Silas is also "still in this search," and John Lucas is in the mix as an internal candidate.

Earlier Wednesday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that he believes "circumstances have changed" regarding Van Gundy's status as a frontrunner in the coaching search following the resignation of Rockets general manager Daryl Morey. He explained his thoughts on The Jump (h/t RocketsWire):

"When Daryl Morey decided to resign, there were candidates who decided they didn’t want to be in the process anymore. And that’s okay. But it narrowed their candidate pool. Many people in the league think that John Lucas, the longtime assistant there who hasn’t been a head coach in the league in 18 years, has a chance here. Part of that is his relationship with the players, and his relationship with Rafael Stone, who was just named general manager."

Van Gundy interviewed with the Rockets last week. The team played host to his last coaching stint in the NBA, when he was the head coach in Houston from 2003 to 2007. In the interim, he has coached for USA Basketball and worked as an analyst.

Lucas' candidacy has "gathered even more momentum," per Marc Stein of the New York Times, and Silas had a second interview with the Rockets on Thursday, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.