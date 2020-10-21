Cowboys' Stephen Jones Has 'All the Confidence in the World' in Mike McCarthy

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Even though his team is off to a 2-4 start, its worst since 2015, Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Wednesday that he trusts head coach Mike McCarthy.

Speaking to Dallas' 105.3 The Fan (via the Dallas Morning News), Jones said it was too early in the season to be concerned:

"I just think at this point there's so much football. You got 10 games left to be played. Certainly, we've got a new coaching staff and I believe as we move forward we're going to get better. Things are going to—we're going to change the narrative on this. I think Mike McCarthy, as I said, you just go back and look at his track record and you'll see that he's been in some tough situations. He's won the Super Bowl from a wild-card position. Have all the confidence in the world in him and his staff that we're going to continue to improve as a football team and go to work every day and improve."

On Tuesday, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported players have expressed their disappointment with the staff. The Cowboys have lost several starters to injury and are allowing 36.3 points per game with a minus-12 turnover ratio—both worst in the NFL.

"They just aren't good at their jobs," one player said.

McCarthy, who joined the Cowboys in January after having coached the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018, acknowledged the report, according to USA Today's Jori Epstein:

"The anonymous is something I think we all don't want to recognize. But I'll just say this: Any time, especially this year of all years, being our first year together, I think it is important to recognize anything and everything for a teachable moment.

"So any time I have a chance to teach and make it clear what our expectation is, always moving that needle toward winning, that's my approach."

Dallas last started 2-4 in 2015. It lost its next three games and finished 4-12.