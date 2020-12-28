Report: Darrell Henderson Likely out for Rams vs. Cardinals with Ankle Injury

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. "is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain" during his team's 20-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Henderson is undergoing tests on Monday to determine the injury's severity, but it is "unlikely" that he plays Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, per Rapoport.

Henderson went 70th overall out of Memphis in the 2019 NFL Draft and has posted 624 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 138 carries. He's also snagged 16 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown.

The second-year back has played all 15 games this season.

The 23-year-old is part of a backfield that has included six-year veteran Malcolm Brown and rookie Cam Akers. However, Akers is out indefinitely with a high-ankle sprain suffered on Dec. 20 against the New York Jets.

Henderson and Brown served as backups to former Rams (and current Atlanta Falcons) running back Todd Gurley in 2019. Henderson had just 43 touches for 184 yards and no scores that year as he sat third on the depth chart behind Gurley and Brown.

The Rams released Gurley in the offseason, giving Henderson a chance for more touches. He's answered the call and leads the three-man backfield in touches, although Akers became the team's bell cow before being sidelined with an injury.



Henderson starred for the Tigers in college with 2,204 total yards and 25 touchdowns in 2019, following a season with 1,380 total yards and 11 scores the year prior. He gained 8.2 yards per carry for his career.

The 5'10", 210-pound back has suffered numerous injuries during his career, but none of them have forced him to miss extended periods of time. Of note, a right leg issue kept him out of the 2017 Liberty Bowl, and an ankle problem put him on injured reserve with one game left in the 2019 NFL season.

Without Henderson, expect a heavy dose of Brown, who has gained 563 total yards and scored five touchdowns this year.

The Rams also list Xavier Jones on the team's running back depth chart. Jones, an undrafted rookie out of SMU, amassed 3,434 yards and 45 touchdowns in school. He has not taken part in an NFL game yet.

Los Angeles will make the playoffs with a victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. If the Rams lose, L.A. needs the Chicago Bears to fall to the Green Bay Packers to sneak in.