Eagles Fan Seen Fighting on Video During Loss to Ravens Banned from Stadium

Corey Perrine/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles banned the fan shown in a video sparking a fight in the stands during Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark first reported the news, and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo confirmed with the team that the fan in question was banned from Lincoln Financial Field. Garafolo added that Philadelphia police have become involved as well.

The Eagles announced Oct. 13 they were allowing as many as 7,500 fans to attend their Week 6 matchup in accordance with state and local guidelines.

A video went viral showing a fan in a Carson Wentz jersey climbing down multiple rows of seats in the upper level to confront what appeared to be a Ravens fan. Another person in a Darren Sproles jersey involved himself in the incident threw multiple punches.

The status of the latter Eagles fan remains unclear.

Clark noted the instigator violated social distancing guidelines in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as broader stadium rules at Lincoln Financial Field.