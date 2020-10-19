Eagles Fans Caught on Video Fistfighting During Loss to Ravens amid Pandemic

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles hosted fans Sunday for the first time this season, but not all of them followed social distancing protocols.

At least a few fans were seen fighting in the stands during the Eagles' 30-28 loss to the Baltimore Ravens:

It appeared to feature at least two Eagles fans fighting a Ravens fan, although it's unknown what led to the altercation.

The Eagles had played in front of empty stadiums for their first two home games of the year but allowed 7,500 people into Lincoln Financial Field for Week 6, including players and team personnel. While most were spread apart while following COVID-19 protocols, some fans could ruin it for others.

Philadelphia fell to 1-4-1 on the season with the latest loss, remaining winless at home.