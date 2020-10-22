NBA Mock Draft 2020: 1st-Round Order and Predictions for Top Point Guards

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

There are a lot of NBA teams who need point guard help, and there are plenty of options available in the 2020 draft class.

Close to a dozen point guards could be selected in the first round of Nov. 18's draft. Some are better scorers, while others are known for their facilitating. Some are elite athletes, while others excel with their shooting.

The landing spots will come down to teams' scouting and preferences, but this position could become the biggest story on draft night.

Here is a full first-round mock draft with a deeper look at the fits at point guard.

1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Golden State Warriors: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

3. Charlotte Hornets: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

4. Chicago Bulls: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn



5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

6. Atlanta Hawks: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

7. Detroit Pistons: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

8. New York Knicks: Killian Hayes, PG, Ulm



9. Washington Wizards: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State



10. Phoenix Suns: Patrick Williams, SF, Florida State

11. San Antonio Spurs: Precious Achiuwa, PF, Memphis



12. Sacramento Kings: Onyeka Okongwu, C, USC



13. New Orleans Pelicans: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

14. Boston Celtics (from Grizzlies): Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

15. Orlando Magic: RJ Hampton, PG, New Zealand Breakers

16. Portland Trail Blazers: Saddiq Bey, PF, Villanova

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Nets): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

18. Dallas Mavericks: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

19. Brooklyn Nets (from 76ers): Desmond Bane, SG, TCU

20. Miami Heat: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina



21. Philadelphia 76ers (from Thunder): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

22. Denver Nuggets (from Rockets): Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

23. Utah Jazz: Tyrese Maxey, PG, Kentucky

24. Milwaukee Bucks (from Pacers): Tre Jones, PG, Duke



25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Nuggets): Jaden McDaniels, PF, Washington

26. Boston Celtics: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

27. New York Knicks (from Clippers): Leandro Bolmaro, SG, Barcelona 2

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Tyler Bey, SF, Colorado

29. Toronto Raptors: Theo Maledon, PG, Villeurbanne

30. Boston Celtics (from Bucks): Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke

Notable Picks

LaMelo Ball to the Warriors

Certainly the most exciting player in the class, LaMelo Ball can fill up the stat sheet. He averaged 17.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game for the Illawarra Hawks last season in Oceania's NBL. There are questions about his decision-making and shot selection, but he can score and ignite an offense.

The Warriors already have elite guards in Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, but their depth isn't as good as it was during their run of three titles in four years.

Ball could provide a boost to the second unit as Golden State tries to return to contention in 2020-21. If he lives up to expectations, he could take over for Curry as the go-to option for the franchise.

Tyrese Haliburton to the Pistons

Like Ball, Tyrese Haliburton is a triple-double threat waiting to happen, with averages of 15.2 points, 6.5 assists and 5.9 rebounds last season at Iowa State. He also adds impressive defensive ability (2.5 steals per game), outside shooting (41.9 percent from three-point range) and a high basketball IQ.

With the Pistons, the 6'5" guard could play alongside Derrick Rose right out of the gate while developing into the point guard of the future the team desperately needs.

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Killian Hayes to the Knicks

This class is full of uncertainty and disagreements, with Killian Hayes being a prime example. Though some have him as a late lottery pick, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer lists the French guard as the No. 1 player in the class.

Hayes is an excellent playmaker, although his limited athleticism and inconsistent shooting could prevent him from becoming a star. The New York Knicks still need to start fresh at point guard, and Hayes would give the team a new option to build around alongside RJ Barrett.

RJ Hampton to the Magic

Markelle Fultz is starting to live up to expectations, but the Orlando Magic still need more backcourt help to pair with its talented players down low.

RJ Hampton can play either guard position at 6'5" and has the ability to play on or off the ball. He is good enough to attack the basket while his all-around game is still developing. Considered the No. 5 player in his recruiting class a year ago by 247Sports, scouts shouldn't hold playing against older competition against him.

Kira Lewis Jr. to the Mavericks

Thanks to elite quickness and the ability to create his own shot, Kira Lewis Jr. is one of the more exciting players in this class. Lewis can penetrate nearly any lane and make things happen, either for himself or for others.

Luka Doncic runs the offense for the Dallas Mavericks, but they need more players who can make things happen. Lewis could be another option to provide depth in the backcourt as Dallas tries to take the next step toward contention.

Cole Anthony to the Heat

Few players made more headlines early in the college basketball season than Cole Anthony, but a knee injury and a miserable North Carolina roster took some of the shine off the point guard prospect.

The good news is Anthony remained a high-level scorer throughout the season (18.5 points per game), and he would likely be a better playmaker with more talent around him. It provides any team drafting him with a lot of upside for what could be a late pick.

The Miami Heat could lose Goran Dragic to free agency, so Anthony could help provide immediate depth in the offense as the squad tries to return to the NBA Finals next season.

Ben McKeown/Associated Press

Tyrell Terry to the 76ers

The 6'1" guard is undersized for the NBA but could have a successful career thanks to his shooting ability. Tyrell Terry made 40.8 percent of his shots from three-point range during his lone season at Stanford, including 42.4 percent in conference play.

With his ability to come off screens and catch-and-shoot, Terry could be an immediate contributor for a contender. The Philadelphia 76ers need shooting help to help spread the floor and take pressure off Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, and Terry could be the best option in the entire class.

Tyrese Maxey to the Jazz

The skill set was more than the production for Tyrese Maxey, who shot just 42.7 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from three-point range during his only season at Kentucky. He was known for his athleticism and shooting coming into college, but inconsistency was an issue.

An NBA team could draft him while expecting further development. The Utah Jazz don't need someone who can take over right away, but Maxey could fit well as a secondary option who provides some much-needed scoring depth as he aims to realize his lofty potential.

Tre Jones to the Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks had the best record in the NBA in each of the past two years but suffered early playoff losses in both seasons. The talent is there, but they need more players capable of filling roles and doing the little things on both ends of the court.

Tre Jones becomes the perfect fit as one of the top on-ball defenders at the position, winning the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award to go with his ACC Player of the Year award. He has played the glue guy along more talented players in the past (Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett) and would be perfect as a reserve guard for a contender.

Jones won't win Milwaukee a championship by himself, but his presence could help the Bucks take a step in the right direction.