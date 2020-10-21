Cowboys News: Randy Gregory Removed from Commissioner's Exempt List

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys activated defensive end Randy Gregory on Tuesday ahead of Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team.

The NFL removed Gregory from the commissioner's exempt list, which made him eligible to play again. He had been conditionally reinstated in September after serving a suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

ESPN's Todd Archer noted Gregory's reinstatement allowed him to work out with the Cowboys and attend team meetings. He has been participating in practices for the last two weeks.

Since Dallas selected him 60th overall in the 2015 draft, the former Nebraska star has made just 28 appearances for the team. His last game was Jan. 12, 2019.

ESPN's Elizabeth Merrill profiled Gregory a month prior, detailing how he began regularly smoking marijuana well before he arrived in the NFL. Gregory said he had been bullied as a child, which played a role as he developed "self-esteem issues, depression, anxiety and panic attacks," according to Merrill.

The 27-year-old previously said he used marijuana to help with depression and anxiety.

The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement earlier this year that removed the possibility of suspensions for players who tested positive for marijuana and elevated THC levels. Gregory still had to formally apply for reinstatement before he could return to the field.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Cowboys own one of the NFL's worst defenses, allowing 410 yards and 36.3 points per game.

Those numbers are unsustainable for a playoff contender under the best of circumstances. Dallas, though, is without quarterback Dak Prescott for the rest of the season, which means the offense is unlikely to maintain its average of 464 yards per game.

Gregory posted six sacks over 14 games in 2018. If he can help the Cowboys get consistent pressure on the quarterback, it would be a big part of the defensive improvements necessary for the team to remain in first place in the NFC East.