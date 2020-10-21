Tom Brady, Fanatics Agree to Long-Term Contract for Exclusive Memorabilia

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Fanatics announced Wednesday that it has entered into a long-term partnership with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to be the sole distributor of his autographs, collectibles and memorabilia.

Regarding his new working relationship with Fanatics, Brady said:

"Fanatics is a brand synonymous with authenticity, in both the merchandise they provide and the timeless memories they create that go well beyond a jersey or a football. Michael Rubin and Fanatics have been great partners throughout the ALL IN Challenge, and I'm proud to be aligned with a company that is creating these types of genuine connections for people all over the world."

As part of the association between Fanatics and Brady, Fanatics will offer an "expanded collection" of Buccaneers products in the form of footballs, helmets, jerseys and more.

Brady is now the latest in a long line of high-profile athletes to sign an exclusive memorabilia deal with Fanatics. In terms of current and former NFL players, Brady joins Peyton Manning, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Carson Wentz and Chase Young.

Also, NBA stars Luke Doncic and Zion Williamson, MLB stars Aaron Judge and Pete Alonso, and NHL star Alexander Ovechkin have partnerships with Fanatics.

The 43-year-old Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, with six Super Bowl wins and four Super Bowl MVP awards to his credit.

Brady is in the midst of his 21st NFL season, but it is his first as a member of the Bucs after spending the first two decades of his career with the New England Patriots.

TB12 is second on the all-time passing yardage (76,112) and passing touchdown (555) list, has been named to the Pro Bowl 14 times and is a three-time NFL MVP as well.

While Brady-related items have long been hot commodities, his decision to switch teams from the Patriots to the Bucs has seemingly revitalized the market even more.

Notably, Brady's No. 12 Bucs jersey was the No. 1 selling jersey in the NFL after Week 1 of the 2020 regular season.

Brady has the Bucs off to a solid 4-2 start this season, and if he and the team continue to have success throughout the 2020 campaign, there will likely be no shortage of fans and collectors looking to get their hands on some Brady-related merchandise on Fanatics.