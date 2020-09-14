Tom Brady, Cam Newton, Patrick Mahomes Lead NFL Jersey Sales After Week 1

Brett Duke/Associated Press

A mix of old and young quarterbacks led the way in jersey sales to kick off the 2020 NFL season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tom Brady was the highest-selling jersey after Week 1 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, followed by his replacement with the New England Patriots, Cam Newton. Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa rounded out the top five.

Jersey sales have jumped 35 percent overall compared to last season, per Fanatics executive chairman Michael Rubin.

The Brady sales have been consistent since he signed with Tampa Bay in the offseason after 20 years with the Patriots, a tenure that included six Super Bowl titles.

Five different versions of Brady's jerseys ranked in the top 10 of sales as of May:

His jersey sales made the 43-year-old the top athlete across all sports in April, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Newton fans were also looking for a new jersey after he spent the first nine years of his career with the Carolina Panthers. He started Week 1 for New England and led the team to a win over the Miami Dolphins with two rushing touchdowns.

The rest of the top five was filled with some of the most exciting young players in football.

Jackson and Mahomes won the last two MVP Awards in the NFL, with Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a championship last season. Bosa won the league's Defensive Rookie of the Year last season after totaling nine sacks.

With each of these players still under 25 years old, fans can get a lot of mileage out of their new jerseys.