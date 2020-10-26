NBA Draft 2020: 1st-Round Mock and More on James Wiseman, Top Prospects

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

As the thrill of the Los Angeles Lakers' NBA championship triumph starts to wear off, the focus within the league can turn to the looming offseason, which will be unlike any other.

The draft, which has been rescheduled more than once in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, will take place Nov. 18, with free agency to follow.

After an unpredictable year, the names at the top of most teams' draft boards aren't crystal clear, either, since prospects had their seasons shuttered. And unlike the NBA, they did not get to resume under a bubble format in Orlando, Florida.

LaMelo Ball, who most recently played for the Illawarra Hawks in Australia, and Georgia wing Anthony Edwards have alternated being the first pick in many mocks as the draft draws closer.

With not long to go until the NBA draft, here's a look at where some top prospects could land and what they might bring to their new teams.

1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, G, Georgia

2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, G, Illawarra Hawks

4. Chicago Bulls: Deni Avdija, F, Israel

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Killian Hayes, G, France

6. Atlanta Hawks: Isaac Okoro, G/F, Auburn

7. Detroit Pistons: Tyrese Haliburton, G, Iowa State

8. New York Knicks: Onyeka Okongwu, F/C, USC

9. Washington Wizards: Obi Toppin, F, Dayton

10. Phoenix Suns: Aaron Nesmith, F, Vanderbilt

11. San Antonio Spurs: Patrick Williams, F, Florida State

12. Sacramento Kings: Precious Achiuwa, F, Memphis

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Jalen Smith, F, Maryland

14. Boston Celtics (via MEM): Tyrese Maxey, G, Kentucky

15. Orlando Magic: Cole Anthony, G, North Carolina

16. Portland Trail Blazers: Saddiq Bey, F, Villanova

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via BKN): Desmond Bane, G/F, TCU

18. Dallas Mavericks: Kira Lewis, G, Arizona

19. Brooklyn Nets: Devin Vassell, G, Florida State



20. Miami Heat: Tyrell Terry, G, Stanford

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via OKC): Theo Maledon, G, France



22. Denver Nuggets (via HOU): Jaden McDaniels, F, Washington



23. Utah Jazz: RJ Hampton, G, USA

24. Milwaukee Bucks (via IND): Nico Mannion, G, Arizona

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via DEN): Aleksej Pokusevski, F, Serbia



26. Boston Celtics: Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona



27. New York Knicks (via LAC): Jahmi'us Ramsey, G, Texas Tech

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Leandro Bolmaro, G/F, Barcelona

29. Toronto Raptors: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

30. Boston Celtics (via MIL): Elijah Hughes, G, Syracuse

Taking a Closer Look

Anthony Edwards, G, Georgia

Height/Weight: 6'5", 225 pounds

Stats (through one season at Georgia): 32 G, 33.0 MP, 19.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, .402 FG%, .772 FT%

Honors: SEC Rookie of the Year, 2019-20 All-SEC, SEC All-Freshman

There's much speculation that the Minnesota Timberwolves would rather trade away the first overall pick in order to gain a player who can help them immediately right the ship from their 19-45 campaign, their worst outing since they went 16-66 in 2014-15.

"Executives around the NBA say the Timberwolves prefer to trade down or out of this pick to bring in a win-now player to help Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell," The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor wrote.

But even if they would like to make a swap rather than a selection, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman reported in September that Minnesota is hesitant and "confused" about what to do with the pick.

One Western Conference executive said the Timberwolves are under pressure "after messing up last year by trading for Jarrett Culver," per Wasserman. They sent Dario Saric and the No. 11 pick to the Phoenix Suns. Culver, a Texas Tech product, had a quiet rookie year with Minnesota, averaging 9.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game through 63 appearances.

Described by O'Connor as a "bruising scorer who can create space with his dribble and make tough shots from all over the court," Edwards is the clear choice for the Timberwolves over other consensus top picks James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball.

Edwards has been utilized in a primary scoring role, so he can work alongside a roster that needs to fill a hole on the outside while developing his confidence and decision-making skills with a team that already has two solid ball-carriers in Russell and Towns.

James Wiseman, C, Memphis

Height/Weight: 7'1", 235 pounds

Stats (through three games at Memphis): 23 MP, 19.7 PTS, 10.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 3.0 BLK, .769 FG% .704 FT%

James Wiseman's statistics aren't as padded as those of his peers because of his less-than-ideal season at Memphis, where he was suspended after head coach Penny Hardaway paid to help his family afford the move to the area in 2017.

After serving seven games of his 12-game suspension, the 19-year-old elected to depart from the program to prepare for the draft.

As such, Wiseman doesn't have as much recent game tape as some of his peers, but the former Gatorade National Player of the Year has managed to hold his own toward the top of draft boards.

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie reported that while the Golden State Warriors have been open about their desire to part with the second pick, it may just be a front heading into draft night, with a number of executives considering the Memphis big man "to be among the safer players in the draft."

Like Minnesota, there's discussion surrounding a possible trade at No. 2 for the Warriors, but Wiseman would be a solid selection if Golden State keeps the pick. He recently worked out for the team, with The Athletic's Marcus Thompson reporting that the Warriors were impressed with him both on and off the court.

Even with Klay Thompson and Steph Curry healthy and ready to help the Warriors leave their pitiful 2019-20 campaign in the past, Wiseman would provide a facelift they haven't experienced since they posted players like JaVale McGee and DeMarcus Cousins down low.

"I think Wiseman fits better than people think," one Western Conference executive told ESPN's Tim Bontemps. "I think [the pick is] more likely to be traded, but I don't hate Wiseman there."

LaMelo Ball, G, Illawarra Hawks

Height/Weight: 6'7", 190 pounds

Stats (through 2019-20 in Oceania's National Basketball League): 12 G, 31.3 MPG, 17 PTS, 7.6 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.6 STL, .375 FG%, .723 FT%

The Charlotte Hornets have a handful of solid players, but Ball could be their first headliner since their 2011 selection—Kemba Walker—and take the team over the edge.

The Hornets are awaiting something extra to push beyond their four consecutive losing seasons. Ball, joining forces with Devonte' Graham and Terry Rozier to fill out a roster that also boasts second team All-Rookie power forward P.J. Washington, could be the answer.

The Hornets' existing point guards are more focused on driving to the hoop, while Ball posted an average of 6.8 assists per game to rank second in the NBL. His playmaking abilities, combined with his existing professional experience, make him a must-grab if Charlotte has a chance to select him at No. 3.