    Padres' Luis Campusano Arrested on Felony Marijuana Possession Charge

    San Diego Padres' Luis Campusano during baseball training at Petco Park Thursday, July 16, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    Gregory Bull/Associated Press

    San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano was reportedly arrested in Georgia on Saturday and charged with felony marijuana possession after police said they found 79 grams of marijuana in his vehicle, per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune

    Per that report, "Georgia law states possession of more than one ounce (28.35 grams) of marijuana is a felony and is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. (In California, possession of 79 grams would be considered a misdemeanor and be punishable by up to six months in jail and/or a $500 fine.)"

    The police report also stated that Campusano was arrested for and charged with the "purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale/controlled (substance)."

    The 22-year-old catcher appeared in just one game for the Padres this season, hitting a home run and scoring two runs in that contest. He also appeared in one postseason game for the team. In three seasons at the minor league level, he hit .304 with 22 homers, 146 RBI and 97 runs. 

    Per MLB.comCampusano is the team's No. 4 prospect behind pitcher MacKenzie Gore, shortstop CJ Abrams and pitcher Luis Patino. The 2017 second-round pick is also considered the No. 46 prospect overall in baseball. 

    Per the MLB.com scouting report, "scouts like his chances of becoming at least an above-average hitter, especially after he demonstrated a tighter, more advanced approach in 2019," though it added that his "defense lags behind his bat, but he has the requisite athleticism and tools to stick behind the plate."

    "We were recently notified of the arrest of Luis Campusano in his hometown of Augusta, Ga. this past weekend," the team said in a statement. "We are gathering information and have been in contact with MLB and local authorities. As this is a pending legal matter, we will not have any further comment at this time."

