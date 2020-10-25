NBA Free Agency 2020: Latest Rumors for Bogdan Bogdanovic, Jerami Grant and More

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Now that the dust has settled on the Los Angeles Lakers' championship victory, all 30 NBA teams are putting together their offseason plans with the hope of adding the necessary pieces that will see them raise the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

This isn't an offseason to find superstars, though—unless it is through a trade. Anthony Davis can become a free agent if he opts out of his contract, but Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has reported the seven-time All-Star will re-sign with the Lakers.

Despite the overall lack of marquee names, there are a slew of players who could have profound impacts on organizations.

Looking ahead to free agency, here are the latest rumors about some of the top stars who will be available.

A Surprise Suitor for Bogdanovic

There would seem to be an increased sense of urgency for the Milwaukee Bucks to improve this offseason, with reigning two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo eligible to become a free agent after the 2020-21 campaign.

As Bucks general manager Jon Horst looks at ways to get his team over the hump after back-to-back disappointing playoff losses, one name that has reportedly popped up on their radar is Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Per Charania, the Bucks are considered "an expected strong suitor" for the 28-year-old as they attempt to "pursue additional playmaking and shooting this offseason to bolster the roster around their two-time MVP, Antetokounmpo, and All-Star Khris Middleton."

Milwaukee's quest for a title last season was thwarted in the Eastern Conference semifinals by the Miami Heat. That five-game series loss led to intense criticism of head coach Mike Budenholzer.

Here's what Eric Nehm of The Athletic wrote about the 55-year-old after the Bucks were eliminated:

"While individual players did not play well enough, Budenholzer needs to shoulder some of the blame for the team's postseason failures. He has struggled to get his best player good looks consistently. It must be noted that everything is more difficult in the postseason and Antetokounmpo's skill set is somewhat limited, but the Bucks don't have enough variety for him on the offensive end."

Bogdanovic would add a different dimension to Milwaukee's offense because of his scoring versatility. He has made at least 36 percent of his three-point attempts in each of his first three seasons.

There are some matters that could make it difficult for the Bucks to pull off a move for the Serb, though.

First, since Bogdanovic is a restricted free agent, the Kings can match any offer he receives. The Athletic's Jason Jones reported in April that re-signing him will be their "top priority."

That report was before Sacramento's front office underwent significant changes. Monte McNair took over for Vlade Divac as general manager. Joe Dumars was hired as chief strategy officer after serving as a special advisor to Divac last season.

Another issue for the Bucks is money. They have $132.3 million in salary commitments with options factored in, per Basketball Reference. That would likely mean a sign-and-trade would have to be worked out to facilitate a deal.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Antetokounmpo was told by Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry that the team will be willing to spend into the luxury tax.

The Bucks have so much at stake during the 2020-21 season because of Antetokounmpo's contract situation.

If the organization wants to retain its best player, there may need to be bold, drastic measures taken. Somehow getting Bogdanovic to Milwaukee would fall into that category.

Heat Eyeing Jerami Grant

After a surprise playoff run that resulted in the franchise making the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat are reportedly looking at Jerami Grant to add depth in their frontcourt.

Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Heat are expected to have interest in the 26-year-old if he becomes a free agent.

Grant holds a $9.35 million player option for next season.

Mike Singer of The Denver Post reported in September that he is expected to opt out. A league source said he "could command anywhere from $14 million to $16 million annually over several years."

If that kind of multiyear offer comes for Grant, the Heat will likely be out of the running.

Charania reported after the NBA Finals ended that Miami wants to keep as much money available for next offseason "to go all in on the pursuit of...Antetokounmpo in 2021 free agency."

Grant has a lot of leverage if he decides to become a free agent. He was terrific as a bench player or a starter for the Denver Nuggets last season, averaging 12 points and 3.5 rebounds in 71 games with a 38.9 three-point percentage.

The Heat are holding a lot of power this offseason because they know what they are capable of doing as presently comprised. If Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic don't get injured in Game 1 against the Lakers, perhaps the NBA Finals series plays out differently.

Miami president Pat Riley is also disciplined enough to know that he doesn't need to take drastic action if there's a potential superstar the team could get in the not-too-distant future.

Multiple Teams Interested in Derrick Jones Jr.

One member of the Heat team who didn't play much of a role in the playoffs could find himself playing for a different organization next season.

According to Jackson, Derrick Jones Jr. is expected to receive interest from the Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks.

Jackson noted that the 23-year-old returning to the Heat "isn't out of the question" but that it would likely be on a one-year deal after the team "explored other options with its mid-level exception."

Jones dazzled during All-Star weekend in February, winning the NBA Slam Dunk Contest by beating Aaron Gordon in a tiebreak. The Heat signed him to a two-way contract in December 2017. He's been a useful role player for head coach Erik Spoelstra over the past two seasons. He averaged a career-high 8.5 points per game on 52.7 percent shooting in 2019-20.

Miami's small forward rotation made it difficult for Jones to get in on the action during the playoffs. Spoelstra relied heavily on Jimmy Butler and Jae Crowder to great effect for the team.

Jones doesn't offer much in the way of versatility—he's a score-first player who lives in the restricted area to get points. A rebuilding team looking for a spark off the bench, like the Pistons, Bulls or Hawks, would make sense as a landing spot for Jones.

Miami's roster situation, especially with Crowder as a free agent, doesn't seem to leave much room for Jones heading into 2020-21.