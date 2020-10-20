    Cowboys Rumors: Unnamed Player Says Coaches 'Aren't Good at Their Jobs'

    Following a disastrous 38-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, frustration seems to be boiling over in the Dallas Cowboys locker room.

    Per NFL Network's Jane Slater, an unnamed Cowboys player said members of the coaching staff "aren't good at their jobs."

    Another player said the coaches are "totally unprepared. They don't teach. They don't have any sense of adjusting on the fly."

       

